UD Tower Portraits and Campus Life

Portraits for the UD Tower alumni magazine and various campus and classroom photos shot on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 on the University of Dallas campus in Irving, Texas. PHOTO COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF DALLAS / JEFFREY MCWHORTER PHOTO

 PHOTO COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF DALLAS / JEFFREY MCWHORTER PHOTO

IRVING, TX – Chloe Strahm of Holtville, California was named to the University of Dallas spring 2023 Honor Roll for earning a semester GPA of 3.0-3.49.

According to a press release from the University of Dallas, Strahm is a sophomore undeclared major.

