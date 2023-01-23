Local students named to Dean's List at Saint Mary's_Collegephoto
PHOTO COUTESY ST. MARY'S COLLEGE / PHOTO BY MATT CASHORE

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Saint Mary's College recently announced two local students in Calexico were named to its Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Two Calexico residents/Saint Mary's students made the Fall 2022 Dean's List: Alexandria Swift and Mariana Zavala Almiray, according to a press release.

