NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Two Calexico residents who are students here at Saint Mary College, have been named to the Saint Mary’s College Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester, according to a press release from the college.
Jeanett Ochoa and Alexandria Swift, both of Calexico, have made the Dean's List this spring. To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary's, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C, per the release.
