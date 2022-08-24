CALEXICO – During the City Council meeting on August 17, four local survival aid organizations received a city proclamation for serving the homeless community in Calexico. Javier Moreno, city mayor, recognized Familias del Valle, Brown Bag Coalition, Calexico Needs Change, and Imperial County Black Lives Matter.
The proclamation highlighted their life-saving work serving and elevating the voices of the homeless and their communities in the city and countywide. According to the recognition, these organizations also distributed survival food, hydration, equipment, and information and served as a bridge to resources.
