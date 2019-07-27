Local teen gives back to school music programs
Shane Chase, 17, poses alongside donated instruments he’s collected, which he plans to donate to local school music programs, on Friday inside his home in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

IMPERIAL — A 17-year-old Imperial teenager is giving back to his community by collecting new and used orchestra and band instruments then donating them to school music programs throughout the Valley.

Shane Chase has already received 11 instruments by way of donation, and plans to donate nine of them to Wilson Junior High School in El Centro by the start of next school year.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

