Local Utah Tech students earn President's List recognition

An Utah Tech University student studies on campus. The university named 1,282 students to its President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. PHOTO COURTESY UTAH TECH UNIVERSITY

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Utah Tech University students excelled in the classroom during the Fall 2022 semester with 1,282 UT students, or 10% of the student body, earning President’s List honors, according to a press release from the university.

Inclusion on the President’s List requires students to complete a minimum of 15 credits and achieve a GPA of 3.9 or higher, according to the release.

