Local volunteer lobbies Congress on cancer policies
Imperial resident Linda Shaner (second from left) was among more than 700 American Cancer Society volunteers who were in Washington, D.C., earlier this month lobbying members of Congress as part of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Leadership Summit and Lobby Day. COURTESY PHOTO

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An Imperial resident was among a contingent of nearly 700 advocates who traveled here recently to ask Congress to support policies aimed at reducing suffering and death from cancer.

Local volunteer Linda Shaner and the other were in the nation’s capital for the annual American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Leadership Summit and Lobby Day, held Sept. 8 to 11. Shaner was there to urged Rep. Juan Vargas, D-Calif., to support legislation that would increase cancer research funding, improve patient quality of life, restrict flavors in tobacco products to protect kids and close a loophole in Medicare that can result in surprise costs for seniors when a polyp is found during a routine colonoscopy.

