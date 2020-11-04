Local voters turn out in expected record numbers
Voters stand at the voting polls inside the Martin L. King Jr. Sports Pavilion in El Centro on Tuesday during Election Day. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

 Tuesday’s general election was among the most unusual Imperial County has ever seen, with the COVID-19 pandemic prompting a shift in how voting was conducted and a fiercely partisan presidential race casting skepticism over the entire process.

Nevertheless, the disputes over mail-in balloting and accusations of election rigging on a national level did not create disruption at the local polls. County Public Information Officer Linsey Dale said no negative reports had been received from any of the polling sites as of Tuesday afternoon,

A sign, which states “Vote here”, sits outside the Veterans Memorial Hall in Imperial on Tuesday during Election Day. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

