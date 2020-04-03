Local women make face masks for ECRMC
El Centro Regional Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Louise Kenney (left) receives a bag of 165 face masks from Lyn Croak, of Holtville, on Thursday at ECRMC in El Centro. Croak and five other women volunteered to make the disposable face masks for the hospital. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO — As the COVID-19 pandemic has created a worldwide need for disposable face masks, a group of women from Holtville utilized their sewing skills to help alleviate the need here.

Lyn Croak, Delu Plourd, Shirley Daniell, Nora Ritter, Margie Garcia and Nancy O’Malley volunteered to make 165 face masks and donated them Thursday morning to El Centro Regional Medical Center.

