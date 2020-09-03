Locals activists take part in March on Washington

El Centro residents Wesley Smith and Amanda Smith are interviewed by an NPR reporter on Friday at the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO – As much as El Centro resident Desiree Johnson said she had enjoyed attending the past inaugurations of President Barack Obama, her most recent trip to Washington, D.C. appears to have bested those.

The young activist was among a tight-knit group of five Valley residents who drove across the country to attend on Friday the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.