LEFT TO RIGHT: Robert Holzman, Michael Poulter, Evelia Sandoval, Emmanuel Rivera, and Yunuen Burgueño, all Imperial County residents, pose for a photo as they volunteer during a food collection for migrant families living in Mexicali shelters, Dec. 11, at Food 4 Less in El Centro.
Mothers of Posada Migrante, a migrant shelter, stand with Altagracia Tamayo (top row, furthest right), the shelter director and Robert Holzman (top row center, in blue sweatshirt), as the shelter receives donations from Migrant Child Watch on Dec. 21, in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico.
PHOTO COURTESY OF ROBERT HOLZMAN
Migrant Child Watch delivered donations to Hijo Prodigo, a migrant shelter which currently houses approximately 500 people, on Dec. 14, in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico.
PHOTO COURTESY OF ROBERT HOLZMAN
Migrant Child Watch delivered donations to Refugio del Migrante, a migrant shelter which houses around 200 people, Dec. 12, in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico.
PHOTO COURTESY OF ROBERT HOLZMAN
