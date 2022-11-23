Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
EL CENTRO – Red top and green cardboard shoe boxes filled with gifts for children around the world as part of Operation Christmas Child (OCC) were collected at the drop-off point, Christ Community Church, and shipped on Nov. 21.
The Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child – led by preacher Billy Graham’s son, Franklin Graham – collects shoebox gifts‑filled with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items, and delivers them to children in need around the world to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way, according to their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.