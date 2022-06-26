Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Lilian Roquillo (right) attended the event on Friday along with her daughter Victoria Ronquillo (left), "Only a woman knows if she is ready to be a mother," she said about the Supreme Court abortion ruling.
EL CENTRO - Local associations, authorities, families, and community members, stood outside the Imperial County Superior Courthouse to express their sentiment over the Supreme Court decision on abortion.
"Today the Supreme Court has dismantled a fundamental right to abortion and opened the door for stakes to take away women's rights or ability to make their personal healthcare decisions," mentioned Alberto Galvan, Community Engagement Manager at Planned Parenthood Imperial Valley.
