Locals react to the loss of a musical icon

In this April 16, 2016, file photo, Vicente Fernández performs at a free concert at Azteca Stadium. Fernández, the regional Mexican music star whose powerful voice immortalized songs like "El rey", "Volver, Volver" and "Pity that you are alien" while inspiring new generations of performers. He died early Sunday at the age of 81. AP PHOTO/MARCO UGARTE
"It hurt a lot when I found out Vicente Fernández passed away. I was crying especially since I was a huge fan of his music and have been listening to him ever since I was 13 years old when my mother introduced me to his music. My favorite song from him is 'Por Tu Maldito Amor.'" — Azucena Lopez, Calexico
"Vicente Fernandez was very important to the Mexican culture and really did represent our culture. Thanks to my grandmother for showing me his music as a little girl, I became a huge fan so there's a lot of memories of his music in our family. It is genuinely a loss not only to me but to our culture." — Michelle Hernandez, Calexico
"I've listened to Vicente Fernández for as long as I can remember. My dad is a December baby, and so as tradition for our house parties, we would play his music all night as a tradition. When me and my dad found out the morning he died, we watched his funeral. It was very inspiring yet humble, which represents Vicente Fernández perfectly." — Gloria Gonzalez, El Centro.
With the death of Vicente Fernández Gómez Sunday at the age of 81, Mexican music lost one of its most beloved stars.
Tributes poured in quickly from the likes of Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, Pitbull, Maluma and even country legend George Strait, who said "Chente," as Fernández was also known, was one of his musical heroes.
