EL CENTRO – Luis E. Lopez was recently named the Postmaster of the El Centro Post Office.
According to a press release from the United States Postal Services, in that position, Lopez supervises 69 employees and oversees retail services at the El Centro Post Office and the daily distribution of mail on 26 delivery routes and to 3,000 P.O. Boxes at his facility. He replaces former El Centro Postmaster Sergio Acevedo, who transferred to another postal facility.
