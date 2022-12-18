Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Motorcyclists from regional bike clubs bid during the toy auction to raise funds for Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home during Los Niños Toy Run at the Coyne Powersports parking lot, Saturday, December 17, in El Centro.
Motorcycle groups as Brawley's Fire and Blue Knights of California attended the Los Niños Toy Run to keep the biker tradition alive of supporting Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home, Saturday, December 17, in El Centro.
A pickup truck bed dawns donated toys collected from bikers and community members to be donated at Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home to spread the holiday cheer to children for the Los Niños Toy Run, Saturday, December 17, in El Centro.
EL CENTRO — Motorcycle riders from various groups from Imperial County, Yuma, and across the border joined for the Los Niños Toy Run, an annual event organized by ABATE Local 38.
The Saturday, December 17 version of the annual marked 31 years that local motorcycle enthusiasts have been donating funds and toys for the children in the foster system who reside at the Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home in El Centro.
