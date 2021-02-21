Lot owner issued final cleanup notice
Buy Now

A vacant lot where homeless encampments have been built on Cesar Chavez Boulevard on Saturday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — The owner of a vacant, burned-out lot that has turned into a homeless encampment has been issued a final notice to address the situation.

The property at 711 Cesar Chavez Blvd. was formerly the site of a recycling center for mostly cardboard, pallets and tires, Calexico Fire Department Fire Chief Diego Favila said.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.