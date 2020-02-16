Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Imperial Valley Comic-Con organizer Ruben Najera (center) with voice actor Vic Mignogna (left) and film stuntman Dickey Beer (right) Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Pavilion in El Centro. Beer played Boba Fett in the Star Wars film “Return of the Jedi.” PHOTO TOM BODUS
EL CENTRO — There were no hearts and flowers, and none of the gooey gestures typically associated with the greeting card holiday celebrated a day earlier. But make no mistake: Love was in the air throughout the Martin Luther King Jr. Pavilion at Eighth Street and Adams Avenue Saturday afternoon for the Imperial Valley Comic-Con.
Nearly anyone manning a booth, visiting an exhibit or sporting a costume showed up to express love for something associated with the event.
Ruben Najera Tellez congratulations on the successful 3rd Comic-Con event. With this event you brought a lasting smile to local businesses and residents and continue to do so, with your Metahumans Comic business. You are a magnificent one of a kind person.
Consuelo Villalon
