MAG Coalition founder to gain national stage
MAG Coalition founder Yulil Alonso-Garza, wearing a binational face mask, stands below the framed football jersey of her son, Martin, Friday at Brownie’s Diner in Brawley. PHOTO TOM BODUS

BRAWLEY – The founder and director of the Mothers & Men Against Gangs (MAG) Coalition is getting her first opportunity to take her crusade to honor her son’s memory and to help break the cycle of senseless violence to the national stage.

Yulil Alonso-Garza will be among the panelists for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute’s annual Leadership Conference, a five-day online conference that will begin Monday and serve as the unofficial kickoff of Hispanic Heritage Month. Alonso-Garza will be a part of a discussion entitled, “Gun Violence: El Paso a Year Later.”

