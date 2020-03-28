Mains Elementary keeps students’ spirits up with drive-by parade
Buy Now

While tailgating outside their home, Mains Elementary student Aaliyah Alvarado, 7, and her mother wave to the staff members driving by during Mains Elementary School’s drive-by parade on Friday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — To show their support for their students during the countywide school closures, faculty and staff at Mains Elementary School here put on a drive-by parade Friday morning.

Beginning at 9 a.m., a caravan of more than 10 vehicles traveled through all the streets within its enrollment boundaries.

Mains Elementary keeps students’ spirits up with drive-by parade
Buy Now

Kindergarten teacher Lupita Escalera holds a sign that reads, “Mains students, we miss you!”, while standing through the sunroof of her vehicle during Mains Elementary School’s drive-by parade on Friday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Mains Elementary keeps students’ spirits up with drive-by parade
Buy Now

School staff members wave from their vehicle during Mains Elementary School’s drive-by parade on Friday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.