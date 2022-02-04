TOP: Imperial County closed this bridge on Clark Road Monday after a Caltrans underwater inspection team found it to have “significant section loss ... in several primary structure members.” Replacement is expected to take several months.
TOP: Imperial County closed this bridge on Clark Road Monday after a Caltrans underwater inspection team found it to have “significant section loss ... in several primary structure members.” Replacement is expected to take several months.
LEFT: Caltrans reported the bridge on Clark Road across the Central Main Canal had significant damage to timber columns and timber caps. COURTESY PHOTOs
Recent inspections by a Caltrans underwater inspection team has led to a major bridge in Imperial County being closed this week for safety reasons until it can be replaced, county Public Works Director John Gay said Thursday.
The location is Clark Road just north of Willoughby Road in an unincorporated area south of El Centro. It spans the Central Main Canal and is a major artery into El Centro where it becomes Eighth Street. It was closed Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.