Recent inspections by a Caltrans underwater inspection team has led to a major bridge in Imperial County being closed this week for safety reasons until it can be replaced, county Public Works Director John Gay said Thursday.

The location is Clark Road just north of Willoughby Road in an unincorporated area south of El Centro. It spans the Central Main Canal and is a major artery into El Centro where it becomes Eighth Street. It was closed Monday.

