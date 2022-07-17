Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Authorities from the City of Calexico, Camarena Memorial Library members, Make-A-Wish foundation staff, the Marron family and attendees, inaugurated the area where the mural is displayed on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
CALEXICO — With a joyful but resilient quote and her favorite character, Ana Paola Marron, a 10-year-old Kennedy Gardens student, fulfilled her dream of becoming an artist through Make-A-Wish foundation and help from the Calexico Police Department, the City of Calexico and Camarena Memorial Library.
Marron's drawings of 'Wilbur the dogoo' were incorporated into a colorful mural that reads "Keep Going Always Smiling" located at the children's nook area at Camarena Memorial Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.