CALEXICO — With a joyful but resilient quote and her favorite character, Ana Paola Marron, a 10-year-old Kennedy Gardens student, fulfilled her dream of becoming an artist through Make-A-Wish foundation and help from the Calexico Police Department, the City of Calexico and Camarena Memorial Library. 

Mural at Camarena Memorial Library
Buy Now

The colorful mural inspired by Ana Paola Marron, a student at Kennedy Gardens, is displayed at Camarena Memorial Library.

Marron's drawings of 'Wilbur the dogoo' were incorporated into a colorful mural that reads "Keep Going Always Smiling" located at the children's nook area at Camarena Memorial Library.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony attendees
Buy Now

Authorities from the City of Calexico, Camarena Memorial Library members, Make-A-Wish foundation staff, the Marron family and attendees, inaugurated the area where the mural is displayed on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Ana's mural ribbon-cutting ceremony
Buy Now

Ana Paola Marron's dream of being an artist came true with the painting of a mural at Camarena Memorial Library, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.
Make-A-Wish Foundation team
Buy Now

The ribbon-cutting ceremony of Ana's mural on Thursday was a project in collaboration with the Calexico Police Department, Make-A-Wish Foundation, the City of Calexico, and Camarena Memorial Library.
Ana Paola Marron
Buy Now

Ana Paola Marron received flowers and applause at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the mural on Thursday at Camarena Memorial Library.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.