Man arrested for felony vandalism in window-breaking incident

EL CENTRO — A 30-year-old transient man has been booked in Imperial County Jail on felony vandalism charges after he allegedly smashed 16 vehicle windows with a baseball bat Sunday morning.
According to an El Centro Police Department press release, officers responded at 10:18 a.m. to a report of an adult male breaking car windows in the 1900 block of North Imperial Avenue, which would be in the vicinity of Planet Fitness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.