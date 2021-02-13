Man arrested for guiding 44 illegal border crossers

GARCIA-OROZCO

YUMA – Two air interdiction agents assigned to U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Yuma Air Branch apprehended a guide after spotting him directing what ended up being a group of 44 illegal border crossers Wednesday evening, CBP reported Friday. 

CBP said the air interdiction agents were conducting routine patrol duties along the Colorado River at approximately 6 p.m. when they spotted a large group illegally crossing the border into the United States. They assisted Yuma Border Patrol agents in apprehending the group and returned to the point where the group entered the country. That’s where they reportedly encountered Hernan Garcia-Orozco signaling to yet another group of illegal border crossers.

