EL CENTRO— Misdemeanor charges were filed Friday against a man arrested in July on suspicion of photographing a minor in the men’s restroom of a local restaurant, a county prosecutor said.

The charges against Steven P. Heil, 69, include one count each of unauthorized invasion of privacy--peeking on a minor victim, and disorderly conduct by secretly photographing body or undergarments of a minor victim.

