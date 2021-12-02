Man enters plea in El Centro attorney’s murder

BRAWLEY — One of the lengthiest local criminal cases in recent memory reached an apparent conclusion in Superior Court here Tuesday when the man accused of fatally stabbing El Centro attorney Ann Marie Zimmerman in 2017 pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, court records show.
Zimmerman, 53, was found dead in an El Centro motel on Feb. 17, 2017, a day after she was reported missing, according to police testimony at the April 2017 preliminary hearing for defendant Ioan Laurint. He was also in the room and had stab wounds serious enough to require hospitalization.
