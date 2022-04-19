Man killed in dunes crash

GLAMIS — A Walnut man was killed Friday afternoon when the all-terrain vehicle in which he was a passenger overturned while being driven on the side of sand dune near here, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The name of the 29-year-old victim was not immediately released. Neither the male driver nor the other two passengers, a man, 22, and a woman, 24, were injured. Impairment was not a factor in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.