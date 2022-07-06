MANA de Imperial Valley awards $21,000 in scholarships
Pictured left to Right: Martha Cardenas-Singh, Clarissa Teran, Rosyo Ramirez, Scholarship recipient Jassiel Contreras, Lupita Jaramillo, Maria Peinado, Deborah McGarrey from SoCalGas. COURTESY Photo

EL CENTRO – MANA de Imperial Valley (MANA) awarded $21,000 in scholarships to 32 local high school and community college students in Imperial County. Scholarship amounts ranged from $500 to $1,000.

Students had an opportunity to meet MANA board members, pick up their awards and receive recognition certificates from MANA de Imperial Valley, Congressman Juan Vargas, Senator Ben Hueso, and Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia at Jalisco’s Grill in El Centro. MANA de Imperial Valley is a nonprofit focused on empowering Latinas through leadership development, community service, and advocacy.

