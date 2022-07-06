MANA de Imperial Valley awards $21,000 in scholarships

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
EL CENTRO – MANA de Imperial Valley (MANA) awarded $21,000 in scholarships to 32 local high school and community college students in Imperial County. Scholarship amounts ranged from $500 to $1,000.
Students had an opportunity to meet MANA board members, pick up their awards and receive recognition certificates from MANA de Imperial Valley, Congressman Juan Vargas, Senator Ben Hueso, and Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia at Jalisco’s Grill in El Centro. MANA de Imperial Valley is a nonprofit focused on empowering Latinas through leadership development, community service, and advocacy.
