MANA de Imperial Valley introduces the 2022 Las Primeras honorees

EL CENTRO — MANA de Imperial Valley has selected the three honorees for the Las Primeras Awards in Imperial Valley. Each year MANA de Imperial Valley honors Latina women who embody the values and philosophy of the organization of empowering Latinas through leadership development, community service, and advocacy.
This year MANA will be honoring Frances Terrazas, Terri Rogers, and Jaqueline Riddell. Terrazas is a retired school psychologist who previously served as Director of Special Education at Brawley Union High School. She currently serves as a Trustee for the El Centro Elementary School District. Terrazas has dedicated her life to advocating for children of all abilities and volunteering her time at local schools.
