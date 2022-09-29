MANA de Imperial Valley introduces the 2022 Las Primeras honorees

Left to Right: Jaqueline Riddell, Frances Terrazas, and Terri Rogers are this year's three honorees for the Las Primeras Awards in the Imperial Valley. 

 PHOTO Courtesy

EL CENTRO — MANA de Imperial Valley has selected the three honorees for the Las Primeras Awards in Imperial Valley. Each year MANA de Imperial Valley honors Latina women who embody the values and philosophy of the organization of empowering Latinas through leadership development, community service, and advocacy.

This year MANA will be honoring Frances Terrazas, Terri Rogers, and Jaqueline Riddell. Terrazas is a retired school psychologist who previously served as Director of Special Education at Brawley Union High School. She currently serves as a Trustee for the El Centro Elementary School District. Terrazas has dedicated her life to advocating for children of all abilities and volunteering her time at local schools.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.