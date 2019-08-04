MANA’s Zumbathon helps foster youth
Buy Now

Maria Sanchez, of El Centro, and her 2-year-old son lead the crowd while on stage during the Back to School Supplies Zumbathon on Friday at Imagine Schools at Imperial Valley in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — MANA de Imperial Valley’s Back to School Zumbathon helped participants get a good cardio workout while also helping collect school supplies for as many as 400 children within Imperial County’s foster care system.

The event was held Friday night at the facilities of Imagine Schools.

MANA’s Zumbathon helps foster youth
Buy Now

Zinnia Villa, of El Centro, (center) moves to the music during the Back to School Supplies Zumbathon on Friday at Imagine Schools at Imperial Valley in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.