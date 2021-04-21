EL CENTRO — Although the Imperial County Health Department is urging all residents 16 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19, fewer people are taking the dose.

When the Imperial County Health Department first began vaccinating residents for COVID-19 the slots filled up in less than an hour for mass vaccinations, and now it is taking four to five days, as fewer residents are participating.

