Mariachi Night fills the streets with song
Rudh Hernandez, 11, of Brawley, sings during Mariachi Night on Wednesday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

BRAWLEY — Whether one was wearing a trajes charros or not even old enough to enter the beer garden, everyone at the annual Mariachi Night on Wednesday was singing.

A crowd of more than 7,000 gathered at Plaza Park here for the annual event, which continues to place local mariachi groups on stage for what the city Chamber of Commerce calls the “Valley’s biggest Mariachi celebration”.

Members of the audience listen to live music being performed on stage during Mariachi Night on Wednesday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

