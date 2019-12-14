Mariachi Sol de Mexico serves extra helping of holiday cheer
Backed by Southwest High School SAVAPA music students, maestro Jose Hernandez sings during Mariachi Sol de México’s Merry-Achi Christmas concert on Thursday at Jimmie Cannon Theater in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — Last month, Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez shared the stage with Vicente Fernandez at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards, so audiences at Southwest High School’s Jimmie Cannon Theater Thursday and Friday to see the mariachi group perform were treated to world-class talent.

Presented by the Imperial Valley Community Foundation, Mariachi Sol de Mexico performed its Merry-Achi Christmas Concert, which included traditional mariachi music, Mexican posada songs and favorite Christmas classics.

Southwest High School SAVAPA music students perform a hallelujah chorus on stage during Mariachi Sol de México’s Merry-Achi Christmas concert on Thursday at Jimmie Cannon Theater in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

