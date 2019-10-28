Marine Band conquers with music
Known as “The President’s Own” since the days of Thomas Jefferson, the Marine Band’s mission is to provide music for the president of the United States and the commandant of the Marine Corps. PHOTO TOM BODUS

IMPERIAL — “The President’s Own” United States Marine Corps Band took an audience at Imperial Valley College by storm Sunday afternoon with a rousing performance of favorite marches and orchestral works.

Marine Band conquers with music
United States Marine Band Director Col. Bryan P. Sherlock (right) leads the group in a performance of the overture from the western film classic “The Cowboys.” PHOTO TOM BODUS

An estimated 1,000 turned out at DePaoli Sports Complex at IVC to see America’s oldest continuously active professional musical organization. Founded in 1798, the band has performed for every U.S. president since John Adams.

