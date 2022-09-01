Marine chopper lands in road near Brawley
Buy Now

A disabled U.S. Marine Corps helicopter sits on Park Avenue north of Brawley on Wednesday afternoon, where it was forced to land late Tuesday.

PHOTO MIA RAMOS

 PHOTO MIA RAMOS

BRAWLEY — A U.S. Marine Corps helicopter made a precautionary landing near a rural intersection north of here Tuesday evening, authorities said. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Officials at the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base in Oceanside reported the matter to the county sheriff’s office at 8:31 p.m., Imperial County Sheriff’s Office logs state. The helicopter landed on Park Avenue south of Pickett Road.

Staff Writer Gary Redfern can be reached at gredfern@ivpressonline.com or (760) 337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.