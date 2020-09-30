IVP

THERMAL — The pilot of a U.S. Marine jet reportedly evacuated safely before a crash in the area of the Salton Sea.

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, out of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, confirmed on its Twitter page that an F-35B jet made contact with a KC-130J tanker plane during an air-to-air refueling operation, resulting in the jet crashing about 4 p.m.

