Already a daily home delivery subscriber? Validate your subscription here for instant access. Your daily (Sun-Sat) home delivery subscription includes Premium Plus digital access. Premium Plus offers unlimited access to Premium and Premium Plus sections.
Already a weekend home delivery subscriber? Validate your subscription here for instant access. Your weekend (non-daily) home delivery subscription includes Premium digital access. To access Premium Plus content, you must upgrade to a daily subscription or a Premium Plus digital access subscription.
Get unlimited access to Premium and Premium Plus content with our Premium Plus - Digital Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. Additionally, receive daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press.
Get unlimited access to Premium content with our Premium - Digital Access Subscription. Access exclusive sections including Local News, Sports, Probe, Opinion and more. Additionally, receive Sunday and Monday home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press.
Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Get unlimited access to Premium and Premium Plus content for one full day with our Premium Plus - Digital Access One-Day Pass. Get instant access for one full day (24 hours) without a digital access subscription or a daily home delivery subscription.
DAVIS — Economic research measuring the overall losses to California agricultural exports resulting from the trade war shows that two years of Market Facilitation Program (MFP) payments only covered roughly half of the net losses to California commodities, according to an article in the November-December edition of ARE Update.
UC Davis agricultural economists Professor Colin Carter and Ph.D. student Jiayi Dong compare the 2018 and 2019 MFP payments made to California farmers affected by the trade wars with estimates of the net impact of the retaliatory tariffs on their agricultural exports. Their paper highlights the disparities in payments across different U.S. states showing that, despite significant losses due to the trade war, California agriculture received a relatively small share of MFP payments, equivalent to about 2 percent of net farm income, compared to the 17 percent overall average for U.S. states. Overall, California incurred the largest net economic welfare losses due to the trade war of any U.S. state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.