WASHINGTON, D.C. — During the National MANA 2022 Hermana Conference, Martha Cardenas-Singh received the MANA Volunteer of the Year award. The event took place July 18-22 in Washington D.C. with the theme Lead, Serve, Educate and Advocate and featured Latina Leaders, advocacy issues of the day, and opportunities to engage.

“It is truly humbling to receive the Volunteer of the Year Award, and I want to thank MANA National for this honor. MANA de Imperial Valley Board is committed to supporting women, young ladies, and educational programs for our youth and we do this rewarding work for the betterment of our community. Having our efforts recognized on a National level is truly a blessing and the icing on the cake,” stated Cardenas-Singh.

Martha Cardenas-Singh and MANA members

Martha Cardenas-Singh (third from left) received the MANA Volunteer of the Year award, during their national conference that took place in July in Washington D.C.
Martha Cardenas-Singh

Martha Cardenas-Singh (left) holds the MANA Volunteer of the Year award with Amy Hinojosa (right), President and CEO, MANA National.

