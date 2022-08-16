Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — During the National MANA 2022 Hermana Conference, Martha Cardenas-Singh received the MANA Volunteer of the Year award. The event took place July 18-22 in Washington D.C. with the theme Lead, Serve, Educate and Advocate and featured Latina Leaders, advocacy issues of the day, and opportunities to engage.
“It is truly humbling to receive the Volunteer of the Year Award, and I want to thank MANA National for this honor. MANA de Imperial Valley Board is committed to supporting women, young ladies, and educational programs for our youth and we do this rewarding work for the betterment of our community. Having our efforts recognized on a National level is truly a blessing and the icing on the cake,” stated Cardenas-Singh.
