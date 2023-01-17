Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Community leaders read the reenactment of Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic "I Have a Dream" speech at the steps of the Imperial County Courthouse during the annual MLK Day Celebration Freedom Walk, Monday, January 16, in El Centro.
Community members met at the Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion to start walking towards Imperial County Courthouse steps during the annual MLK Day Celebration Freedom Walk, Monday, January 16, in El Centro.
Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee Coordinator Adrianne Lawson shows her Martin Luther King Jr. shirt which reads "Be the Dream," during the annual MLK Day Celebration Freedom Walk, Monday, January 16, in El Centro.
Community leaders read the reenactment of Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic "I Have a Dream" speech at the steps of the Imperial County Courthouse during the annual MLK Day Celebration Freedom Walk, Monday, January 16, in El Centro.
Community members met at the Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion to start walking towards Imperial County Courthouse steps during the annual MLK Day Celebration Freedom Walk, Monday, January 16, in El Centro.
Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee Coordinator Adrianne Lawson shows her Martin Luther King Jr. shirt which reads "Be the Dream," during the annual MLK Day Celebration Freedom Walk, Monday, January 16, in El Centro.
EL CENTRO — With chants of liberty and social justice that evoked the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., American civil rights leader, community members, and local authorities walked towards the steps of Imperial County Superior Court for the reenactment of his immortal "I Have a Dream" speech.
The Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee organized the annual MLK Day celebration on Monday, January 16 , which started with a freedom walk from the City of El Centro's MLK Jr. Pavilion here at Park Avenue and 8th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.