The Mayan Hotel, 595 W. State St., El Centro, has burned for the second time since December. The fire started late Saturday and lasted into Sunday. PHOTO TOM BODUS

EL CENTRO -- Firefighters from six local fire departments responded to a third-alarm blaze at the Mayan Hotel, 595 W. State St., Saturday night.

El Centro Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Chapin said the fire was reported about 11:30 p.m. As of 1 a.m. Sunday, the fire considered contained, but not controlled. Daytime photos posted to Facebook showed firefighters still at the scene and smoke still coming from the building. Chapin told this newspaper early Sunday firefighters would likely be at the scene all day.

n engine crew from the Brawley Fire Department was among the units who assisted El Centro Fire Department in combating Saturday night’s fire at the Mayan Hotel. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Firefighters operate a hose from the ground in fighting Saturday night’s fire at the Mayan Hotel in El Centro. PHOTO TOM BODUS

