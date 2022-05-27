EL CENTRO — With an improvised drum roll and applause, students from McCabe Elementary/Corfman Middle School received the first, second and third place awards Thursday during the 2022 Imperial County Math Competition at the Imperial County Office of Education main campus.
"The math competition is geared towards our students. They performed various tasks that showed their skill set, mathematical thinking and ability to work as a team," said Michael Garcia, curriculum coordinator at ICOE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.