McCabe School gets paved parking lot
McCabe Union Elementary School District officials were joined by county officials on Thursday at the campus for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of a parking lot paving project. PHOTO JULIO MORALES

EL CENTRO — McCabe Union Elementary School District officials on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the recent completion of a parking lot paving project at its campus.

The project is expected to greatly reduce airborne dust that had negatively impacted the health and well-being of the district’s campus community.

