EL CENTRO — McGee Park will soon have a groundbreaking ceremony and see some project improvements, including a Musco field lighting installation and multipurpose sports court.
The groundbreaking event will be held on March 15 at 5:30 p.m. at 375 South First Street, across from Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in El Centro, per the City of El Centro
