IMPERIAL — Measure P, the $30 million bond measure proposed by the Imperial Unified School District, appeared to have been rejected by voters Tuesday night, according to preliminary unofficial election results.

At the close of the polls Tuesday, the measure’s supporters appeared to have been trailing those in opposition by about 10 percentage points, with 24 of 29 precincts reporting.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

