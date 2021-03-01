Medical group vaccinates 200 seniors
Imperial Valley Family Care Medical Group’s Dr. Unnati Sampat (left) with a 98-year-old patient during Saturday’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the group’s headquarters in Imperial. COURTESY PHOTO

IMPERIAL – Some 200 seniors received their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at an outdoor clinic held Saturday at the Imperial Valley Family Care Medical Group headquarters, 516 W. Aten Road.

IVFCMG consists of some 50 medical providers throughout the Valley. Chief Executive Officer William D. Hopson said the group intends Saturday’s clinic to be the first of many it will hold in coming weeks as supplies become available.

Janice Pritchard (right), of El Centro, receives her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic held Saturday at the Imperial Valley Family Care Medical Group headquarters in Imperial. PHOTO TOM BODUS

