Memorial held for unidentified migrants
Hugo Castro, CHIRLA Southern/Baja California region organizer was joined by members of other local community advocacy groups on Tuesday to pay tribute to the unidentified immigrants buried at the Holtville cemetery. PHOTO JULIO MORALES

HOLTVILLE  — Community members and immigrant rights supporters gathered Tuesday at Terrace Park Cemetery to honor unidentified migrants buried in the cemetery plot dedicated for pauper’s graves.

A Central Valley Cemetery District representative said that the plot reserved for indigent burials is where all unidentified individuals, including migrants, are interred. The unidentified individuals interred there account for about 45 percent of its gravesites. PHOTO JULIO MORALES

The gathering coincided with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and the commemoration of five Latin American countries’ Independence Day, including Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

Gloria Romo, local public health advocate, on Tuesday said she was saddened to know that many of those buried at the Holtville cemetery were Latin Americans who came in search of a better life.  PHOTO JULIO MORALES

