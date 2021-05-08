Memorial honors fallen law enforcement
The Imperial Valley Law Enforcement Memorial was erected Friday on the Superior Courthouse grounds in El Centro. The memorial will remain in place for a week. PHOTO TOM BODUS

 

EL CENTRO – For the first time since 2009, the Imperial Valley Law Enforcement Memorial has additional markers.

Committee members and other volunteers erected U.S. flags with plaques representing every local, state and federal law enforcement official who has died while on duty serving Imperial County since 1920. The memorial is set up on the Superior Courthouse grounds in El Centro.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles paraded Friday evening from the U.S. Border Patrol Station on Aten Road in Imperial to the front of the Superior Courthouse in El Centro to pay tribute to fallen local, state and federal law officers.
Volunteer Robert Wyatt attaches the name plate for former El Centro Police Department Sgt. Efren Coronel, who died in the line of duty June 3, 2020. PHOTO TOM BODUS

