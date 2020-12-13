Meteor shower due to peak overnight

Tonight and Monday night should offer peak viewing for the annual Gemind meteor shower. PHOTO NATIONAL AERONAUTICS AND SPACE ADMINISTRATION

Those inclined to look heavenward could be in for a special show tonight.

Dec. 4 marked the start of the annual Geminid meteor shower, which lasts through Dec. 17. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the Geminids are widely recognized as the best annual meteor shower a stargazer can see, and the best nights for viewing will be tonight and Monday.

