The local chairman of the manufacturing chamber called it unacceptable and incongruous that Mexicali City Council members voted to increase allocation of discretionary funds they each have available to distribute within the community more than 40 percent.

Alberto Sánchez Torres, president of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry in Mexicali, or Canacintra, criticized Morena council members and their allies for approving a measure that clearly follows a political interest.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.