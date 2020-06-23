Father’s Day weekend proved busy for local law enforcement, as a number of motorists crossing into Mexicali the United States were either turned back or fined for various infractions.

Municipal Police reported 224 vehicles from the Imperial Valley were searched for surplus beer, and another 159 were checked by a doctor for symptoms of SARS CoV-2.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

